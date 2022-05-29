Cannes 2022: Hina Khan treats fans with 'favourite' last look; bids adieu to film festival

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry and rose to fame with her debut show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Akshara, which is still fresh in the minds of the viewers. She is amongst the stylish and leading actresses and has been ruling the TV industry for more than a decade. Hina graced the Cannes film festival for the first time in 2019 and became the first TV actress to appear at the film festival. This was her second outing at the festival where she unveiled the poster of her feature film, 'Country of Blind.'

Hina Khan's favourite look from the Festival

Hina Khan shared pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looked effortlessly stunning in every outfit. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of her last look from the French Riviera. She captioned the post, "Annnd the last one from the #frenchriviera This is right after an amazing interview session with @brut.india in @festivaldecannes Adios Cannes till we meet again. This outfit is my favourite..Thank you @armineohanyanofficial for shipping it from Paris especially for me..I love you (sic)" Hina sported a blue dungaree with a lavender high neck top and paired it with silver heels. She left her tresses open with subtle makeup.

Amid the festival, Hina was seen having a gala time in Budapest and exploring cafés with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and friends.

Recognition received by Hina Khan at an award function

For the unversed, before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had attended the UK Asian Film Festival and won the prestigious award 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film, 'Lines.'

Apart from that, Hina is all set to essay the role of a strong-headed police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new web series 'Seven One'.

