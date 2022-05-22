Cannes 2022: Hina Khan unveils the poster of her second film 'Country of Blind' at the India Pavilion

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is ruling the industry with her excellent performance and style statement. The actress achieved worldwide recognition when she walked down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the first time. Now again this year Hina is honoured to mark her presence at this prestigious film festival. She has been spreading her charms with her fashionable looks at the international event. To note, Hina will be again walking the red carpet this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Speaking of her film, Country of Blind is based on H.G. Wells' novel The Country of the Blind. The film is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero's Faar Better Films. It is an Indo-English film set in the 1800s timeline and showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are living a happy and fulfilled life. In this film, Hina plays a rather challenging role, that of a blind woman. The poster for Country of Blind was launched at the India Pavilion where Hina got a chance to talk about her movie and its significance among other things. She recalled anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

Check out Country of Blind posters here:

Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.

For the unversed, Hina's first appearance at Cannes Film Festival was in 2019 when the actress had attended the event for the poster launch of her debut film Lines.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

