CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14: Report
After a lot of speculations, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October much to the excitement of the audience. The show hosted by Salman Khan was supposed to begin airing from September but that could not happen because of some unprecedented situation. Moreover, the names of a few contestants are already confirmed that include Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, and others. Reports also suggest that four YouTubers are going to be a part of the show.
Now, as per a report by India Today, popular YouTube sensation CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is also going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. If media reports are to be believed, the social media star is already quarantined at a hotel in Mumbai before entering the BB house. As per reports, all the 14 participants of the reality show have to undergo medical tests and quarantine themselves before the beginning of the shoot.
Talking about CarryMinati, he is one of the most popular YouTube content creators in India. The 21-year old YouTuber hails from Faridabad and also happens to be a rapper. His video ‘Yalgaar’ was released a few months back and went on to become a huge hit. Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the show will air on Colors TV and the shoot for the same will reportedly begin from 1st October, a day ahead of its grand premiere. Are you excited for the new season of the show? Do let us know in the comments section.
Also Read: Yalgaar: Carry Minati hits back at those targeting him with a rap song post Youtube vs TikTok controversy
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Fake news. He was just live streaming now! And refused the rumours. Is the fake news to attract ppl to visit ur article?
Anonymous 17 hours ago
It’s fake news don’t believe it . He clearly stated in his YouTube livestream that he is not going
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Fake news. He denied it!!!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
We don't know who you are or do we care..There are a few takers for this crappy Big Boss show.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Dumb looking dodo! Big boss will make Losses. Not a great investment mr jessu george.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
What more can you expect from a disgusting show? More foul languages, more cursing words, more filthy environment and more cheap entertainment. Good job.