CarryMinati CLARIFIES he's NOT doing Bigg Boss 14 & Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines has a hilarious reply; See post

CarryMinati has now officially reacted to new of him participating in Bigg Boss 14 on his Twitter handle. But, Bhuvan Bam comment on Carry's post has caught everyone's attention. Take a look.

Toh Kaise Hain Aap Log? This dialogue is familiar to many ardent YouTube viewers. If you still did not understand what is it about, we're referring to the most-talked-about personality right now, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar. Yes, the YouTube sensation has been discussed widely all over social media. Why do you ask? Well, several media reports suggested that CarryMinati is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14, and boom the news went viral. Within moments, Carry's millions of fans started reacting to the news of him being part of Bigg Boss 14 and bombarding him with multiple questions.

During his live stream on YouTube, yesterday, the 21-year-old had replied to several fan questions about Bigg Boss 14, saying that they are just rumors. However, many people still kept questioning Carry about his probable stint in Bigg Boss 14. So, to clear all the rumours and clarify his stance, Carry has now officially reacted to the news on his social media handle.

Just a few hours ago, CarryMinati took to his Twitter handle to 'clearly stated' that he is not doing Bigg Boss, and also urged people to not fall prey to everything that they see on news. He tweeted, 'I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe everything you read.' However, it was Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines' comment on Carry's post that caught everyone's attention.

Flaunting his comic skills, Bhuvan commented, 'Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon.' (You will go next year also, like I have been going from the last four years). Bhuvan's sarcastic commented, left everyone in splits, and Carry also replied with laughing emojis.

I am not going in Bigg Boss!

Don't believe in everything you read. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

