Cartel's Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani felt surreal on sets of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya

Actors and Tanuj Virwani went on the sets of daily soaps 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Kundali Bhagya' to promote their web series 'Cartel'. Both the actors share screen space with Karan (Dheeraj Dhooper) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), the leads of these shows.

In the upcoming tracks 'Abhay' (Rithvik) and 'Major Bhau' (Tanuj) will be seen helping Karan Luthra, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar in 'Kundali Bhagya', to arrange a rare blood type. On the other hand, in 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Abhi' played by Shabbir Ahluwalia, spots both 'Abhay' and 'Major' on the streets and opens up his heart.

Speaking about their experience on the sets of 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Kumkum Bhagya', Tanuj Virwani said: "It was a novel, fascinating and unique experience for me to be a part of these popular long-running shows. Many of my friends and family are fans of the show. So, when Ekta ma'am arranged for this, it was a really great time."

He further added: "After playing Arjun Mhatre aka Major Bhau, on the web, which people are enjoying right now, the fact that I get to revisit the character on the TV space is fascinating itself. I am hoping the audience will be thrilled to see the surprise. Also, it is always fun to be with Rithvik and then to be with the cast of the show was fantastic."

Rithvik Dhanjani, on the other hand shared: "It was surreal to go back on the sets of a daily soap, that also on a Balaji show. I started my career with one of the most successful shows. So, it was indeed a beautiful feeling. Promoting 'Cartel' has been a fun ride and we ended it with this integration."

Both Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani play lead roles in 'Cartel'. The web series is streaming on ALTBalaji.

