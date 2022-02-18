Catch Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on their adorable dinner date; PICS

When it comes to the Television world, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most hyped couples. After dating for several years, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last year in July. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her for marriage when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. And the rest is history. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral. Now, the two are living their best, married life. Recently, the duo was spotted grabbing a bite at a restaurant in Juhu.

In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Disha sported an oversized bright orange shirt with skinny blue jeans and paired the looked with black sandals. Her hair was pulled back with a sleek bun and she also accessorised her look with some gorgeous earrings. On the other hand, Rahul kept it simple but classy. Clad in a black tee with light blue jeans, he looked quite effortlessly dashing. His silver necklace enhanced his attire multifold.

Take a look at the pics:

Talking about the duo’s beautiful wedding last year, Disha’s best friend Vedika Bhandari had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”. For those unaware, the duo confessed their feelings for each other on national television during the show Bigg Boss 14.

