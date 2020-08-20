  1. Home
CBI Probe for Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Vikas Gupta relieved about SC’s verdict; Hopes truth comes out

As Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, Vikas Gupta has hailed the verdict and hopes that truth prevails.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, family and friends took a huge sigh relief after the Supreme Court ordered CBI to take over the late actor’s death case. While Sushant’s family has welcomed the verdict, everyone has termed it as a ray of hope and the first step towards justice for Sushant. Recently, the late actor’s friend Vikas Gupta also hailed the apex court’s decision and is hoping that the truth comes out soon as CBI takes of the death case of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

In his recent conversation with ETimes, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant stated that the verdict gave a feeling of victory. However, Vikas also emphasised that it is just the beginning of the fight. “I would say that it’s so unfortunate that it had to be the Supreme Court, the highest and the last place that has not yet given justice but a ray of hope. Everyone is feeling that they have won because that’s what has happened. The country has invested its emotions with Sushant after what has happened to him. My first reaction was to first check Twitter and I knew if it has happened didi (Shweta Singh Kirti) or Ankita (Lokhande) would have tweeted,” Vikas added.

Furthermore, Vikas asserted that this verdict is a ray of hope as it marks the first win of Sushant’s family post their massive loss.  He said, “This is the beginning of the fight and this is the first win after the biggest loss Sushant's family has had. I hope the truth comes out.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, and there have been speculations about a foul play in the case.

Also read: SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

Credits :ETimes

