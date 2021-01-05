Cezanne Khan confirms dating ‘special someone’ for past 3 years, says he's ready to 'tie the knot this year’

In a recent interview, Cezanne Khan has opened up about his ladylove. He also confirmed that marriage is on the cards for them this year.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Cezanne Khan has recently revealed while speaking with the Times of India that he has been dating for the past three years. Cezanne gained all the limelight when he essayed the role of original Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, while talking about his ‘special someone’, he said she is from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha but he hasn’t revealed her name yet. He further said that he is in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon.

“We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year,” he added. Cezanne further revealed that he was introduced to her by a common friend. He also recalled the time when his friend introduced him to his special someone was all praise for her culinary skills.

Cezanne stated, "She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life.”

He further explained that his ladylove is simple and fun-loving. “She isn’t like a typical partner and lets me be,” he added. Cezanne said he was single for a long time and thus, it becomes difficult to allow someone else in personal space, but he feels at ease with her.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta in 2009. Currently, he is in talks for a project. Talking about the same, he said, “I won’t get the same attention now, but the face value is still there. The credit for that goes to Kasautii and Ekta Kapoor.” He also revealed that he has been offered Bigg Boss on several occasions, but it is not his cup of tea.

