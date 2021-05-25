Cezanne Khan dismisses rumours of him shifting to Pakistan: ‘I am in India for last 10 years’

Cezanne Khan is currently seen in the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as the main lead. He clarified about the report of him shifting to Pakistan.

Actor Cezanne Khan made a comeback with the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He is playing the lead character of Harman, which was earlier played by Vivian D’Sena. But he was missing from the screen for a long time. He had taken a break, but the reports started coming in that he has shifted his base to Pakistan. The actor has dismissed all such rumours and said that he was in India for the last 10 years.

In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, the actor said, “I heard rumours that I have shifted to Pakistan or Dubai but it's not true. I am in India for the last 10 years. I had gone to Pakistan in 2011 to attend my cousin's wedding.” He also added that he loves to travel the world and has been continuously travelling. He is excited to be back on-screen and hopes the audience will accept him with the same love and affection.

Cezanne further revealed about his sabbatical and said that he was offered many shows but he didn’t like any of them. “I refused them as I did not like the roles I was being offered. I was also offered reality shows but was not interested in them,” he added.

To note, this year in January the actor was accused by a US-based Pakistani woman of cheating her. She had claimed that the actor is already married to her and cheated on her for a green card. But the actor had denied all accusations and called her an obsessive fan.

Credits :Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan

