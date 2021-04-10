Cezanne Khan excited to be back on screen with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Hope audience will support me

Cezanne Khan, who will be seen playing the role of Harman in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has opened up on being a part of the show.

It hasn’t been long when Rubina Dilaik made the headlines after she made a comeback on her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress, who plays the role of Saumya in the family drama, returned to the show with a hiatus and ever since then there have been reports about male lead character Harman’s return. While the role was earlier played by Vivian D’Sena, the actor has been replaced by Cezanne Khan now. Yes! The actor, who had won millions of hearts with his stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kya, has returned to screen after 19 years.

And while Cezanne Khan is excited to play the role of Harman in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, he is hopeful that the audience will support him in this new chapter of life. Talking about the same, the actor stated, “Harman's character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman's return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey.”

To note, this will be Cezanne’s first project with Rubina and the fans have been quite excited to see this new jodi on the silver screen. Meanwhile, Rubina is also winning hearts with her return on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after two years. Sharing her excitement, the actress had stated, “After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show”.

