Cezanne Khan to get married with his long-time girlfriend Afsheen in 2022

Cezzane Khan is among the popular actors on the Hindi television screens; he won numerous hearts with his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, he was also seen in the show Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen portraying the role of Harman in Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor will be soon getting married to his long-time girlfriend Afsheen.

Cezanne shared that he had proposed to Afsheen in 2020 after she cooked biryani for him. He described her as a simple, family-oriented and honest girl. She hails from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and the couple has been planning to get married since 2020, but their plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

Talking about his marriage plans, Cezanne told The Times Of India, "We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married." He also shared about his choice of remaining single earlier. He said, "I did not want to be in a rush to get married. I was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. I was also looking for someone with good values and who would respect our relationship. And then I met Afsheen."

Cezanne became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s. He later played the character of Dr. Dhruv Mehra in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. The actor will be soon seen in the daily show named Appnapan, which is based on strained family relations.



