Cezanne Khan to lead new family drama ‘Appnapan… Badalate Rishton ka Bandhan’; Deets Inside

Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to bring forth a brand-new show titled ‘Appnapan… Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan’. Starring popular television actor Cezanne Khan, the show promises to tug the audience’s hearts with its story. With its focus on the dilemmas and complexities of relationships, the story will follow the life of estranged couple Nikhil and Pallavi, who are now fighting the challenges of single parenting. However, destiny plays its part as the duo comes face-to-face with each other yet again. The question remains, will they give their relationship a second chance? The answer is definitely going to keep the viewers intrigued.

Cezanne Khan will be essaying the role of the lead protagonist - Nikhil Jaisingh. Nikhil is a successful businessman, celebrity chef, and absent father, who often tries to compensate for the emotional loss of love with material possessions.

Elaborating about his character, an elated Cezanne Khan said, "When you come across a project that excites you and you can't wait to get started on it, you know you've found something special. Appnapan brings the story of love, relationships, trust, hope, togetherness, family, and second chances with the journey of an estranged couple – Pallavi and Nikhil. One aspect of the show that drew me to my role was the maturity with which the couple tries to deal with such a delicate issue as separation.”

Cezanne further continued, “My character Nikhil is a chef, an ambitious businessman, and a single parent with a flamboyant personality. But his heartbreaking past has made him emotionally detached. While he adores his kids, he is an absentee father who tries to make up for the emotional loss of love with worldly gifts. Ekta has always had a great vision when it comes to bringing a story or character to life and with Appnapan she beautifully brings forth a modern age story that highlights the dilemmas of relationships and parenthood.”

‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’ will air soon, only on Sony Entertainment Television.