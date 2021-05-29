Cezanne Khan reveals he never watched any episode of Shakti before joining; Shares reason for making it comeba

Cezanne Khan opens up on why he gave a nod for Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Cezanne Khan is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry for his excellent acting in the popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While he garnered a lot of fan following post his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the show, the actor went missing from TV for a very long time. But now Cezanne has made a comeback with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, wherein he is playing the role of Harman and he is grabbing a lot of attention for the same.

In an interview with IWMbuzz, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor spoke about his hiatus from TV and stated that he did not get the kind of work he wanted to do. “What was coming up was not what I wanted. They were mainly reality shows, and I don’t like many of the reality shows. The roles I liked to do were not materializing, I don’t know for what reason. I had a lot of hits and misses, and what I got was not what I wanted to do. All this kept me away for a very long time,” he stated.

When Cezanne was asked what made him say yes to the show, he said that he found the role interesting. He did a lot of thinking as it was his comeback show, but he loved the role so he took it up. Talking about his character, he said that when he entered the show, he was specifically told to not watch any of the Harman episodes of the show. Hence, when he did the role, he did it in his own way. “I deliberately wanted Harman Singh to look the way I wanted him to. I have not watched a single episode of Shakti earlier. I have played the role my way. I hope people like it,” Cezanne added.

The actor also spoke about his experience of working with Rubina Dilaik for the first time in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and said, “It has been really nice. It did not feel like I was out of place. When I met her for the first time, she told me, ‘Don’t worry, we will make you feel at home’. And this is actually what she did.”

