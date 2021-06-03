Chahatt Khanna on Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal’s controversy: They should not talk in media, it makes no sense

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ongoing feud has been making the headlines for a while and the two have been sharing their respective side of the matter in the media of late.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic violence

and Nisha Rawal, who were touted to be among the most adorable couples, has been making the headlines these days for their ongoing separation. The differences came into light after Nisha, reportedly, filed a domestic violence case against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and also accused Karan of having an extramarital affair. While this news came as a shock for everyone, both Karan and Nisha have been sharing their side of the story in the media and it has got everyone brimming with an opinion.

While several celebs in the television industry are seen choosing their sides in the matter, Chahatt Khanna has also shared her views on the same and stated that Karan and Nisha shouldn’t be washing their dirty linen in public. “I was dazed and (it) took me back in time. I have been hiding away. It affected me a lot. I personally think you should not wash your dirty linen in public. It is not respectable. I do not support it. They should not talk in media and (it) makes no sense. I am nobody to say. Coming out in public and talking about your affairs is not cool,” Chahatt was quoted saying in her interview with Zoom.

Meanwhile, Karan has raised concern about his son Kavish and stated that his child isn’t safe with Nisha. “Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening,” he added.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Credits :Zoom

