Chahatt Khanna opens up on her battle with depression: I coming out of it in a healthy & most challenging way

Chahatt Khanna, who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has admitted that she has been battling depression.

Mental health has been one of the topics in our society which people often refrain from talking about. However, the trend has been changing these days. After opened up about her battle with clinical depression, several celebrities have come forward to share their story. Joining the league, television actress Chahatt Khanna has also opened on her mental health and revealed that she has been dealing with depression for a while now and is coming out of it in a healthy but challenging way.

Making the big statement in her interview with Times of India, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress asserted that she was unaware of the fact that she was suffering from depression initially. And while Chahatt still doesn’t know much about it, the diva is doing everything she can to come out of it. In fact, she has also taken a break from social media to focus on herself.

“Had I known it (depression) toh bahut aasaan ho jaata, mere aur mere counsellor ke liye (It would have been easy for me and my counsellor) to rectify that point. We don't know where it comes from, where it vanishes and goes back. I don't know much about it. It's just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way. I just wanted to stay out of the whole fake world and do something real in my life. So, I thought, let's take a break from people, social media and everything which glitters. I'm in constant touch with my counsellor via video call,” Chahatt was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Chahatt’s personal life has been making the headlines for quite some time. Earlier, the diva grabbed the eyeballs after there were reports that she is dating singer Mika Singh. However, Chahatt has rubbished the news and stated, “There was no chemistry. We said 'chai' and people thought that because we had tea together 'We are having an affair.' Vo toh baat alag hai but we did not even have any sleazy scene or anything.”

Credits :Times Of India

