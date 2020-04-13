Chahatt Khanna's sister Simran aka Gayu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets divorced

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Simran Khanna aka Gayu has ended her marriage with husband Bharat Dudani. Read deets inside.

Chahatt Khanna's sister Simran Khanna has been grabbing eyeballs off late. Simran, who plays the role of Gayatri Goenka aka Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has parted ways with her husband Bharat Dudani. Yes, the YRKKH actress officially separated from her husband. The couple's divorce has been finalized and they are no more together. Simran confirmed the news to a leading entertainment portal recently. She said, 'Yes, Bharat and I have divorced.' The actress did not reveal the actual reason for her separation.

However, Simran mentioned that the decision was taken by them through mutual consent. Stating that it was an amicable call, Simran said that the duo has no grudges or animosity between them. The duo has a son together, Vineet Khanna. When asked who has her son's custody after divorce, Simara revealed that her husband has Vineet's custody. She added that since they do not hold any grudges against each other for the failure of their marriage, she frequently meets her son.

Simran shares a great bond with her son. The mother-son duo often hangs out with each other, and their chemistry is evident from Simran's social media posts. She is also very close to her sister Chahatt, and the sisters often keep posting about each other.

For the unversed, Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress also filed for divorce from husband Farhan Mirza in 2018. Chahatt had revealed that she was stuck in an unhappy marriage with Farhan. She had also accused Farhan of sexual and mental abuse. Meanwhile, Chahatt has been making headlines for her upcoming single 'Quarantine Love' with Mika Singh.

On the professional front, Simran has been a part of some popular shows like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Krishnaben Khakhrawala and Udaan: Sapno Ki. YRKKH stars Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles.

