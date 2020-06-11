Chandani Bhagwanani heartbroken with co star Jagesh Mukati’s demise; Says ‘I miss you forever papa’

As Jagesh Mukati breathed his last on June 10, his on screen daughter Chandani Bhagwanani pens an emotional note for him

In another shocking news from the telly world, popular television and Gujarati actor Jagesh Mukati passed away on June 10 in Mumbai. According to the media reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained about trouble in breathing. Reportedly, he was suffering from asthma and was on a ventilator in the hospital. To note, the actor is known for his work in shows like Shree Ganesh and Amita Ka Amit. As the news of Jagesh’s demise surfaced, several actors have paid their condolences.

Amid this, his Amita Ka Amit co-star Chandani Bhagwanani has been heartbroken with his unfortunate demise and is struggling to come in terms with this heart-wrenching news. Calling Jagesh as a gem of a person, the diva sang praises for him and said that he was always a father figure for him. To note, Chandani played the role of Jagesh’s daughter in Amita ka Amit. She also shared some stills of some scenes from the show and wrote, “Extremely heart-wrenching news!!! Can’t just believe it has happened….. Lost a gem of a human being and an amazing actor I have learnt so much from you. You have always been there to guide me, support me. You loved me no less than a father. It breaks my heart to accept this. I miss you forever papa, that’s what you will always be for me. May your soul rest in peace.”

Apart from television, Jagesh was also seen in a couple of movies including and ’s 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee.

