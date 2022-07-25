Channa Meraya fame Karan Wahi's swanky car collection

Popular Television actor Karan Wahi celebrates his birthday today, June 9. Karan has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others.

Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handle and often keeps fans updated with his whereabouts. Apart from his work life, Karan Wahi is very fond of cars and owns some swanky cars.

Check out Karan's car collection

Honda Accord

Honda Accord uses a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, naturally-aspirated internal combustion engine and a 130kW/h lithium-ion battery pack putting out a combined power of 212bhp. Torque produced by the petrol engine is 175Nm and the electric motor produces 315Nm taking the total output to 490Nm.In the eco-mode, the hybrid premium saloon is claimed to deliver fuel economy of 23.1km/l. The cost of Honda Accord in India starts from Rs. 43.21 Lakhs.

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series price starts at Rs. 64.49 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 74.49 Lakh. 5 Series comes in 4 variants. The model receives safety features such as six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, DSC, DTC, EDLC, CBC, EPB, and Isofix child seat anchorages. BMW 5 Series is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in the 520d M Sport guise. This engine produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque.

On the professional front, Karan starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan is presently seen in 'Channa Meraya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.

