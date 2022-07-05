Channa Mereya First Episode Review: Niyati Fatnani's optimism & Karan Wahi's rage grips viewers

Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's new show, Channa Mereya, went on air on Tuesday. The opening scene is an aerial view of the Golden Temple, and terrace houses to establish the beauty of Amritsar. The first few episodes have been shot there, and the introduction scene of Niyati Fatnani - the lead actress as Ginni - seemed a bit exaggerated. How can someone get hit by a cycle auto's poll, collapse on the road, and still not bleed or pant? In this case, Ginni gets up and says she's completely fine, investigating her elder brother's whereabouts.

A few more impractical scenes follow next where Ginni's brother, Goldie is bashed by a heavy log via a bulldozer, and yet he's unhurt. As predicted, Ginni appears as the knight in shining armour and saves him. She runs her father's (Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi) dhaba (eatery) for livelihood and comes from a financially compromised background. Ginni is an overly optimistic girl, who prefers to always look at the brighter side of the situation. She convinces her mother and siblings that the loan taken by her brother will be repaid soon. Her command of the Punjabi language, diction, and avatar is all up to the mark. However, it's the loud expression that gets a thumbs down from us.

Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj's entry as the chef was a solid one where he quits the grand finale because of its theme -- family. Aditya's strained relationship with his father and flashbacks of the spine-chilling memories pop up in his mind. Years of silence have filled Aditya with rage, and his only source of peace and comfort is his grandfather, essayed by Puneet Issar. Aditya is a rebellious son, who challenges his father (Shakti Anand) in a competition. The hatred between them is evitable and Karan as Aditya is commendable. The actor's comeback project seems promising. The screenplay is pleasing to the eyes but the dialogues written for Niyati are too redundant whereas Karan has crisp lines to mouth.

If we ignore a few poor visual effects, Channa Mereya is a decent watch and brings along a dash of freshness. And, yes, did we tell you that the theme song of the show is indeed Ranbir Kapoor's song, Channa Mereya, from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil!

