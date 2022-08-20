Channa Mereya’s Kanwalpreet Singh on working with Kapil Sharma: He makes the aura comfortable and friendly

Kanwalpreet Singh, who is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Channa Mereya, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He has worked with various big celebs in the film and television industry. He has also worked in popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others. The actor recently shared a post where he and Kapil Sharma both are seen as delivery boys on different projects. He also talked about his bond with Kapil Sharma in an interview with Zoom entertainment.

On being asked how he met The Kapil Sharma Show host, Kanwalpreet Singh shared that they shot together for an advertisement together. He added that he had purchased a home right beside the home of Kapil Paaji, then they started visiting each other and their bond became strong over time.

Talking about his experience working with Kapil, the actor says, "He is a very down-to-earth and chill kind of a person who knows well how to make the aura comfortable and friendly. Kapil Paaji is so dedicated towards his work, but at that same time, he makes sure to make everyone laugh with one or the other punch line."

He added, "He used to call me 'Russian Jatt' which is a very sweet name. My bond with him is lovely and notorious. Working with him felt like I was working with my friend. I am glad to have worked with him and I look forward to many opportunities like this."

Kanwalpreet Singh professional life

On the work front, Kanwalpreet Singh has been a part of a few Punjabi films and Punjabi TV and also worked on Hindi television including shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rabb se sona ishq, Nadaan Parindey, Code Red, Saavdhan India and Crime Patrol.

