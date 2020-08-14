  1. Home
  2. tv

Charu Asopa addresses questions on her current status with Rajeev Sen: I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?'

Charu Asopa spoke about her current relationship status with Rajeev Sen and addressed the discussion about mental health illness.
37915 reads Mumbai
Charu Asopa addresses questions on her current status with Rajeev Sen: I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?'Charu Asopa addresses questions on her current status with Rajeev Sen: I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?'

Charu Asopa has been in the news for her relationship with Rajeev Sen. The couple left fans in shock when news broke out that Rajeev flew to New Delhi while Charu stayed back in Mumbai. Although there have been a few developments that made the headlines, Charu recently addressed the events that unfolded recently and said she is hoping God will direct her. Speaking with SpotBoyE, the television actress said that the couple hasn't concluded anything about their relationship yet.

"Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions," she said. Charu, who recently made her comeback on the small screen with Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, told the entertainment portal shared her thoughts on the ongoing discussion of mental illness and depression. 

"It definitely makes me feel bad but the good thing is after all this, people have started talking about mental health openly. This is the topic which any individual in this country used to refrain from. If someone was suggested a mental check-up, toh logo ko lagta tha ham pagal thodi hai?" she said. 

She urged readers who are battling mental health problems to consult a doctor. "If we are down with cold and cough, we go to the doctor then what is the problem in going to a doctor for your mental illness? If you feel like crying, getting more aggressive or find any change in your normal behaviour, one should go to the doctor," she requested. 

Charu also noted that anger should also be considered as a mental illness. "Anger ko log maante hi nahi ki koi illness hai. Anger is also a mental illness," she said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa: Unfollowing on Instagram to deleting pics; Here's the TIMELINE of their relationship

Credits :SpotBoyE

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement