Charu Asopa addresses questions on her current status with Rajeev Sen: I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?'

Charu Asopa spoke about her current relationship status with Rajeev Sen and addressed the discussion about mental health illness.

Charu Asopa has been in the news for her relationship with Rajeev Sen. The couple left fans in shock when news broke out that Rajeev flew to New Delhi while Charu stayed back in Mumbai. Although there have been a few developments that made the headlines, Charu recently addressed the events that unfolded recently and said she is hoping God will direct her. Speaking with SpotBoyE, the television actress said that the couple hasn't concluded anything about their relationship yet.

"Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions," she said. Charu, who recently made her comeback on the small screen with Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, told the entertainment portal shared her thoughts on the ongoing discussion of mental illness and depression.

"It definitely makes me feel bad but the good thing is after all this, people have started talking about mental health openly. This is the topic which any individual in this country used to refrain from. If someone was suggested a mental check-up, toh logo ko lagta tha ham pagal thodi hai?" she said.

She urged readers who are battling mental health problems to consult a doctor. "If we are down with cold and cough, we go to the doctor then what is the problem in going to a doctor for your mental illness? If you feel like crying, getting more aggressive or find any change in your normal behaviour, one should go to the doctor," she requested.

Charu also noted that anger should also be considered as a mental illness. "Anger ko log maante hi nahi ki koi illness hai. Anger is also a mental illness," she said.

