Charu Asopa is all hearts to see daughter Ziana bond with 'bua' Sushmita Sen; PICS

'Mere Angne Mein' actress Charu Asopa visited sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's home with husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana. The actress was extremely elated to see baby Ziana bond with her 'bua' Sushmita. The Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe shared those heart-melting moments with her Insta family. Her caption for the munchkin made Charu go aww and she couldn't stop herself from commenting on the post. The entire family gathered to celebrate Sushmita's feat.

Sushmita Sen shared photos of Ziana hugging and playing with her. She captioned the post: "#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan. Ziana Sen comes home to wish her ‘Sexy’ a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes…I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates…the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 #India (sic)"

Check out the Instagram post here:

Charu Asopa also posted special moments of Sushmita carrying Ziana on her shoulders. The duo is shelling out some major 'bua-bhatiji' (aunt-niece) goals. Apart from that, Charu also shared a snap of the cake with Sushmita's photo from the day when she was crowned Miss Universe. The cake read, "Happy 28 years of creating history" along with, "We are so proud of you."

Check out these photos here:

Talking about Charu Asopa, she is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. A few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between the couple. It all began when Charu dropped 'Sen' from her name on Instagram, and Rajeev moved to Delhi. However, they reconciled but differences cropped up once again and Charu was seen celebrating her birthday sans Rajeev in Rajasthan. She had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Later, the couple's fans heaved a sigh of relief when they saw their vacation pictures from Kashmir. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev exchanged wedding vows on June 9, 2019.

