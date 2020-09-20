  1. Home
  2. tv

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate 1st wedding anniversary post their reunion; See PHOTOS & VIDEO

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had a happy reunion sometime back. Post that, the couple has finally celebrated their much-awaited anniversary.
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 07:56 pm
Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen celebrate anniversary after their happy reunionCharu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate 1st wedding anniversary post their reunion; See PHOTOS & VIDEO
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who happens to be Sushmita Sen’s brother tied the knot back on 16th June 2019. Everything was going well until a few media reports suggested that trouble brewed up in their marriage. The speculations also became rife when Charu and Rajeev deleted each other’s pictures and videos from their respective social media handles. The latter reportedly also shifted to Delhi from Mumbai. However, the couple has finally reunited and their pictures on social media prove it.

And here comes the day to which all lovebirds look up to! Yes, we are talking about Charu and Rajeev’s first wedding anniversary here which looks nothing less than a fairy tale. The actress looks beautiful in an all-white wedding gown while Rajeev, on the other hand, wore a matching white suit. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the romantic setting in the background as they enjoy their anniversary celebration together.

Check out the photos and videos below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My anniversary vlog is live guyssss... link is in the bio....

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (asopacharu) on

The video shows Rajeev Sen removing the veil off Charu Asopa’s face post which they are lost in each other’s eyes. Post that, the two of them sit in front of a table with their anniversary cake and close their eyes while holding their hands. A few days back, the actress shared a picture in which she could be seen holding onto her husband. She captioned it ‘missed you so much’ while hinting at their much-awaited reunion. Fans and loved ones alike have now showered the couple with wishes on their anniversary.

Also Read: Charu Asopa shares an adorable PHOTO with Rajeev Sen amidst rumours of rift in marriage

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 3 hours ago

LOL who are these idiots? Amazing the way they make these stupid videos, pics, so weird, and lame.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

break up was a stunt to promote hubbies movie.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement