Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate 1st wedding anniversary post their reunion; See PHOTOS & VIDEO

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had a happy reunion sometime back. Post that, the couple has finally celebrated their much-awaited anniversary.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who happens to be Sushmita Sen’s brother tied the knot back on 16th June 2019. Everything was going well until a few media reports suggested that trouble brewed up in their marriage. The speculations also became rife when Charu and Rajeev deleted each other’s pictures and videos from their respective social media handles. The latter reportedly also shifted to Delhi from Mumbai. However, the couple has finally reunited and their pictures on social media prove it.

And here comes the day to which all lovebirds look up to! Yes, we are talking about Charu and Rajeev’s first wedding anniversary here which looks nothing less than a fairy tale. The actress looks beautiful in an all-white wedding gown while Rajeev, on the other hand, wore a matching white suit. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the romantic setting in the background as they enjoy their anniversary celebration together.

Check out the photos and videos below:

The video shows Rajeev Sen removing the veil off Charu Asopa’s face post which they are lost in each other’s eyes. Post that, the two of them sit in front of a table with their anniversary cake and close their eyes while holding their hands. A few days back, the actress shared a picture in which she could be seen holding onto her husband. She captioned it ‘missed you so much’ while hinting at their much-awaited reunion. Fans and loved ones alike have now showered the couple with wishes on their anniversary.

Also Read: Charu Asopa shares an adorable PHOTO with Rajeev Sen amidst rumours of rift in marriage

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×