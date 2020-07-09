Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen DELETE photos from social media; Spark rumours of troubled marriage again

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot a year ago on June 7, 2019. However, for quite a few months, everything is not all right between the couple, and their social media posts have been hinting towards troubled marriage. Here's what happened now.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have been making headlines for quite some time now, but not all for the good reasons. The couple registered their marriage on June 7 last year in the court. Following their court marriage, the much-in-love duo also had a traditional and lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. However, within a year, looks like everything is not all fine and okay between the two. The rumours of trouble in Charu and Rajeev's love paradise have been doing rounds for a few months. However, Rajveen had previously squashed and denied all of it, saying people are assuming a lot and everything is just fine between them.

But, now the two have taken a shocking move, and yet again sparked rumours of their troubled marriage. Both, Charu and Rajeev have deleted all the pictures that they clicked together from their social media handles, including their wedding photos. Yes, you read that right! Rajeev and Charu have deleted their wedding pictures from their respective Instagram handles, leaving everyone shocked. One look at the duo's Instagram account shows that they have deleted all pictures, even their marriage in Goa. It looks like an indication from that there is a lot going on between them, there is a lot going on between the couple, but they have chosen to stay silent.

Take a look at Rajveen and Charu's latest posts:

Not only this, from the last couple of days, they have also been sharing cryptic posts raising eyebrows. Fans gawking at the stars to understand what could possibly be happening between the two. From Rajeev living in Delhi while Charu is in Mumbai, to Charu dropping Rajeev's surname (Sen) to the couple not celebrating their 'first wedding anniversary,' Charu and Rajeev's married life has gone through a lot of ups and downs. We hope that the couple comes out in the open and clarify the rumours regarding their marriage.

