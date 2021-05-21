Charu Asopa announces pregnancy with a beautiful post; Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee can’t keep calm about it

As Charu Asopa announces her first pregnancy, Renee Sen is over the moon about becoming an elder sister once again.

Sushmita Sen has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today not just on the professional front but also on the personal front. While she is celebrating the 27 years of her glorious triumph at the 1994 Miss Universe pageant, her sister in law Charu Asopa has taken the social media by a storm by her recent post which has indeed added on to Sushmita’s celebrations. Well, the television actress, who is happily married to Sushmit’s brother Rajeev Sen, is expecting her first child.

Yes! You read it right. Charu has announced the big news in her recent Instagram post as she shared beautiful pics of herself flaunting her baby bump. In the pics, the mom to be was seen wearing a brown coloured outfit and was posing in her garden. While she was all smiles for the camera, her pregnancy glow was undoubtedly adding on to her beauty. Charu captioned the image as, “Grateful, thankful, blessed.” This news came as a massive surprise for her fans. And she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from all corners of the world.

Take a look at Charu Asopa’s post:

On the other hand, Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee Sen is also over the moon to welcome this little bundle of joy in the family. Taking to the comment section she wrote, “Mamisa can’t wait to pamper our little one.” The young actress also shared the news in her IG story and wrote, “I am going to be an elder sister again” along with heart emoticons.

Also Read: Rajeev Sen BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of his separation with wife Charu Asopa: Someone is brainwashing her

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×