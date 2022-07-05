Charu Asopa celebrates daughter’s eight-month birthday amidst her & Rajeev Sen's divorce rumours

Charu Asopa has been in the limelight for the past few days owing to her and Rajeev Sen's divorce rumours. The actress married Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, in 2019 in Goa. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. But things were sorted between them and the couple became parents of a baby girl in 2021. However, Charu has moved back to her hometown, where she recently celebrated the birthday of her little one.

In the video shared by Charu on YouTube, she is seen at her home with her brother and sister-in-law. They all are happy as they celebrated Ziana’s eighth-month birthday. She took her baby out for a walk as the weather was good. Her family also appreciated her for her hard work in her career and for being a strong woman in her personal life as well.

See the video here- CLICK

Sharing about her issues in marriage, she told Delhi Times recently, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment.” She also accused Rajeev of being an absentee father in Ziana’s life.

Also read- Charu Asopa puts allegations on Rajeev Sen amid divorce rumours: He has trust issues & I can't take it anymore