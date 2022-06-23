Charu Asopa deletes photos with husband Rajeev Sen from Instagram; Did she take an indirect jibe at him? Watch

Television actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen but seems like there's trouble in their paradise. Charu, in her YouTube vlog titled, 'Please mujhe aur meri bachhi ko jeene do' took indirect jibes at Rajeev for not spending enough time with their daughter, Ziana. She said that a mother can't leave her child and go to Delhi, even fathers shouldn't. The Mere Angne Mein actress also pointed out that she considers her followers as family and therefore doesn't worry about evil eyes attacking her kid Ziana. On the contrary, Charu did not name Rajeev but indirectly said that he isn't comfortable with showing Ziana's face in the video but uses it for videos' thumbnails.

Charu Asopa deletes photos with Rajeev from Instagram

Charu Asopa has deleted all the images with her husband Rajeev Sen from Instagram but has retained the surname 'Sen.' This has led to strong speculations about their marriage hitting the rocks. On the other hand, Rajeev hasn't deleted their pictures and his Instagram is filled with Charu and Ziana's photos. In the video by Charu, she asked those who do not like her and the baby, to not watch them and spread negativity, as she only loves to spread happiness and called herself a "positive person." Charu pleaded to everyone "Live and let live."

Watch Charu Asopa's video here

Talking about the duo, they dated each other for a few years and then tied the knot on June 9, 2019. Within a year of their marriage, differences started to crop up between the two, and rumours about a rift between them began when Charu dropped the surname 'Sen' from her social media accounts and Rajeev moved to Delhi. Her cryptic posts about being heartbroken added more fuel to the fire.

Later, they reconciled and publicly addressed that there were issues in their marriage but they worked it out. Recently, they were also seen spending quality time in Kashmir with baby Ziana. Let's see if this time Charu and Rajeev will let bygones be bygones.

Also Read: Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa: Unfollowing on Instagram to deleting pics; Here's the TIMELINE of their relationship

