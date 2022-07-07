Charu Asopa on divorce with Rajeev Sen: I'm taking this decision after thinking for a long time; Watch

'Mere Angne Mein' actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. The duo has now been in the limelight for the past few days owing to their divorce news. But things were sorted between them and the couple became parents to a baby girl in 2021. However, the actress recently opened up with Delhi Times, about giving enough chances to her husband and wishes for an amicable divorce now. Rajeev Sen has accused her of hiding her first marriage from him and calling him an absentee father.

Today, Charu shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel where she indirectly spoke about her divorce decision with Rajeev Sen. She said, “I know a lot of people have questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time". Charu reveals that she has finally taken the decision for Ziana's life. She also shares that people might assume that she has emotionally jumped to this step but that is not the truth. The actress further concludes by saying, "Mein bass yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod de kar chodhna achha hai".

The actress also dropped a video of herself on her Instagram handle and penned a cryptic caption that read, "Rishte".

Recently, Charu celebrated her daughter Ziana’s eighth-month birthday in her hometown. She shared a vlog on her YouTube channel in which she is seen at her home with her brother and sister-in-law. They all are happy as they celebrated Ziana’s eight-month birthday. She took her baby out for a walk as the weather was good. Her family also appreciated her for her hard work in her career and for being a strong woman in her personal life as well.

Earlier, sharing about her issues in marriage, Charu told Delhi Times, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship". Charu concluded by saying that she wants to part ways with Rajeev because she doesn't want her daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment.

Speaking of her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

