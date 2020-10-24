Charu Asopa dons traditional Bengali attire with Rajeev Sen as they celebrate Navami post their reconciliation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate Navratri and Durga Pujo together and their pictures are filled with love and warmth. Read.

The nine days of Navratri ends today with Navami, which is the celebration of good over evil. The day also is considered the last day of battle between goddess Durga and Mahishasura. The country celebrated Navratri lowkey this year, but the spirit of the festival continues to get stronger with each year. It is well known that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa were going through a rough patch earlier this year but decided to give each other another chance a month back.

Post reconciliation, Charu told TOI, "Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months. I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me."

Credits :Instagram

