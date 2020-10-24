  1. Home
Charu Asopa dons traditional Bengali attire with Rajeev Sen as they celebrate Navami post their reconciliation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate Navratri and Durga Pujo together and their pictures are filled with love and warmth. Read.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dressed in traditional attiresCharu Asopa dons traditional Bengali attire with Rajeev Sen as they celebrate Navami post their reconciliation
The nine days of Navratri ends today with Navami, which is the celebration of good over evil. The day also is considered the last day of battle between goddess Durga and Mahishasura. The country celebrated Navratri lowkey this year, but the spirit of the festival continues to get stronger with each year. It is well known that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa were going through a rough patch earlier this year but decided to give each other another chance a month back. 

The couple has been posting some lovey-dovey pictures in the past one month after tension gripped their relationship. Charu even dressed up in Bengali style looking pretty as ever for Durga Pujo along with Rajeev who wore white kurta pyjama. Rajeev turned photographer for Charu as she posed in the traditional wear looking magnificeint. She wrote, "Happy Durga Saptami and ashtami to everyone . PC - husband."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on

Also Read: Charu Asopa on reuniting with husband Rajeev Sen after three months: We spoke about our issues at length

Post reconciliation, Charu told TOI, "Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months. I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me."

