Charu Asopa drops an emotional reel hinting at 'losing something' amid divorce news with Rajeev Sen

Actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. The couple then announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between Charu and Rajeev. Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Since then, there have been several reports where the duo accused each other regarding a lot of things. Amid this, Charu has been sharing everything with her followers through her vlogs and Instagram posts. Today the actress shared an emotional reel in which she can be seen lip-syncing a dialouge. Charu says, "Fir uske baad mene kuch nahi khoya, voh, voh meri zindagi ka aakhri nuksaan tha". Sharing a reel on this, Charu captioned the video with a smiling emoji.

Earlier, Charu had shared with Delhi Times about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

Rajeev, on the contrary, says ‘no one knew about it and was clearly a secret loop hidden from all'. He said that it came as a shock to him because in three years of marriage he had no clue.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

