Charu Asopa opens up on her divorce rumours with Rajeev Sen: 'Every marriage goes through ups and downs'

'Mere Angne Mein' actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between the couple. It all began when Charu dropped 'Sen' from her name on Instagram, and Rajeev moved to Delhi.

Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise. Later, the couple's fans heaved a sigh of relief when they saw their vacation pictures from Kashmir. Now in a recent interview, Charu has finally addressed her separation rumours. In a chat with Bollywood Life, Charu was questioned about her divorce to which the actress replied that every marriage goes through its ups and downs and minor details are subjected to so much scrutiny. She further added, "It is worrisome. I feel bad when I think about what will happen when Ziana ever reads all this stuff. You cannot erase anything that has come once on the internet.”

In 2020, just a year after they got married, rumours about their separation had started doing rounds. In a chat with The Times of India, Charu had revealed that they were living separately, and just like normal couples, they were going through ups and downs in their married life. Also, she shared that "What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path".

Recently, Charu Asopa also visited sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's home along with husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana. The actress was extremely elated to see baby Ziana bond with her 'bua' Sushmita. The Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe shared those heart-melting moments on Instagram. Charu Asopa also posted special moments of Sushmita carrying Ziana on her shoulders.

Speaking of her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.