Charu Asopa pens a 'friendship note' for daughter Zianna; Says 'I’m not just your mother but your best friend'

Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen have been in the headlines lately owing to their divorce news. The duo got married in 2019, in Goa, and became parents to an adorable baby girl on 1st November 2021. They named their daughter Zianna, who has been now living with Charu for a long time. Charu has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and also keeps fans updated by sharing vlogs on her YouTube channel. Today, on the 7th of August, as we celebrate Friendship day, Charu also wishes her dearest and closest friend on the occasion.

Charu took to her Instagram handle and uploaded several pictures with her daughter Zianna and penned a long note for her. She wrote, "Happy friendships day my love. I promise I will always be there for you. Always remember I’m not just your mother but your best friend, you can share each and every thing with me.and your secrets will always be safe with me. I wld rather die but will never break your trust. One important thing, I am your mother but that doesn’t mean I will always be right so as a friend you can correct me whenever you think I am wrong. I will always listen to you. I will always respect your opinions and perceptions. I believe communication is the only key to success of every relationship. I love you my best friend".

Turbulence in Charu and Rajeev's life

For the unversed, Charu Asopa has taken the legal route against Rajeev Sen and filed for a divorce. She accused him of not "being there" for the family while Rajeev has levied allegations of hiding about her first marriage from him. Rajeev also said that Charu often plays the "victim card." While Charu has deleted all her family pictures, Rajeev's Instagram still has their pictures together.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

