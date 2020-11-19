Charu Asopa pens a heartwarming birthday wish for 'didi' Sushmita Sen: You deserve abundance of happiness

On sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's birthday, Charu Asopa penned a heartening post for the Bollywood diva. Charu shared some loving pictures with Sushmita and sent her best wishes on her birthday. Read on.

Sushmita Sen is not only one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses, but she is also one of the most inspiring celebrities in the entertainment industry. Today (November 19, 2020), Sushmita and her fans are beaming in happiness as the Bollywood diva has turned a year older. Yes, it is Sushmita Sen's 'Happy Wala Birthday' and wishes have been pouring in from all over.

Among them to add sparkle to Sushmita's day was actress Charu Asopa, who penned a heartening birthday note for her 'didi.' Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. So, to express her 'love and admiration' for Sushmita, Charu wrote a sweet birthday message. She looked back in time to their happy moments together as she posted some loving pictures with Sushmita. Addressing Sushmita as 'didi.' Charu sent her best wishes and hoped that the former Miss Universe keeps smiling always.

'Happy birthday didi. May God give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday didi. Love you loads,' expressed Charu in her heartwarming birthday note for Sushmita. The beautiful photos Charu shared with this note seem to be from her wedding ceremony, where the two actresses are embracing each other warmly.

Take a look at Charu's birthday post for Sushmita here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita seems to be enjoying her 45th birthday with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 16, 2019. The couple was recently in the news after their relationship hit a rough patch. But, the madly-in-love couple has reconciled and are making the most of their happy married life.

