Charu Asopa posts a cryptic note on being 'broken'; Is she hinting at her marriage with Rajeev Sen?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for quite some time. Recently, the Mere Angne Mein actress shared a cryptic post on feeling broken, fueling rumors that she is hinting about her failed marriage with husband Rajeev Sen. Take a look.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been grabbing eyeballs for a long time. The two tied the knot in a court marriage on June 7, 2019, which was followed by a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa on June 16. It has been a year to the couple's wedding, however. However, since the past couple of month's reports about Charu and Rajeev's marriage hitting the rocks have been doing rounds. From the duo living separately, to Charu dropping Rajeev's surname (Sen) from her social media handles, everything has been hinting that 'all is not well between the two.' 

Now, Charu's latest post on her Instagram handle has garnered people's attention, and have yet again fueled rumours of the duo having trouble in their love paradise. The Mere Angne Mein actress recently posted a cryptic note about being 'broken' and fans are wondering if she is talking about her marriage with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev. Charu posted a quote which read, 'Bohot Haste Ho, Toote Ho Kya?' [You laugh a lot, are you broken from within (inside)]. In the caption, the actress also left a 'smiling' emoji, which made led to many questions in her fans' minds.

Take a look at Charu's latest post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu) on

While some fans asked her if she is doing fine, others extended their support saying that things will be okay soon. Many gave her strength and sent their good wishes, praying her difficult time shall pass soon. Talking about Rajeev, he is spending time in Delhi. He has also deleted all photos with wifey Charu from his social media accounts. 

