Charu Asopa puts allegations on Rajeev Sen amid divorce rumours: He has trust issues & I can't take it anymore

Popular actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for quite some time now. The couple tied the knot in 2019, and things have not been well between them for past some years. While they separated from each other briefly during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, they are now headed toward divorce. The actress recently opened up with Delhi Times, about giving enough chances to her husband and wishes for an amicable divorce now. However, Rajeev Sen has accused her of hiding her first marriage from him and calling him absentee father.

Charu shared, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuch pata nahi chala (But I don't know how giving yet another chance led to three years of this). He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other,” she said in an interview with Delhi Times.

Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil-eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

She also said that Rajeev accuses her of hiding about her first marriage from him when he already knew about it. Rajeev, on the contrary, says ‘no one knew about it and was clearly a secret loop hidden from all. He said that it came as a shock to him because in three years of marriage he had no clue. He said, “I understand it was her past but she should have at least told me and I would have accepted it with respect,” he said to same publication. Rajeev, who is younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen, also refuted allegations of being an absentee father and said that people should not believe someone blindly.

