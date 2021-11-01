Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen blessed with a baby girl; Check out first PICS

news & gossip,Charu Asopa,Sushmita Sen,rajeev sen
Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen blessed with a baby girl; Check out first PICS
There’s good news for Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen as they have become proud parents of a baby girl. The couple has welcomed their first child today. Rajeev, younger brother of Sushmita Sen, shared the news on his Instagram handle and even revealed the first pictures of the newborn. The couple is elated with the arrival of their child.   

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.” The photos show it was an emotional moment for the couple as they held their little one in their arms for the first time. In one of the photos, Rajeev is also seen holding the baby girl. 

Charu made the pregnancy announcement in May. She was quoted saying that the couple was planning for quite some time. The actress revealed that when they had given up, they got a surprise. She also said that she came to know about her pregnancy in the 4th week. 

Take a look at the post here:

Sushmita Sen also shared the good news on her Instagram with a picture and the post read, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”

Credits: Rajeev Sen Instagram


