Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen blessed with a baby girl; Check out first PICS
Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.” The photos show it was an emotional moment for the couple as they held their little one in their arms for the first time. In one of the photos, Rajeev is also seen holding the baby girl.
Charu made the pregnancy announcement in May. She was quoted saying that the couple was planning for quite some time. The actress revealed that when they had given up, they got a surprise. She also said that she came to know about her pregnancy in the 4th week.
Take a look at the post here:
Sushmita Sen also shared the good news on her Instagram with a picture and the post read, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”
