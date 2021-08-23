Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen drop adorable baby shower PICTURES from the balcony of their new home; See Here

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law and TV actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrated their baby shower on Monday. Charu took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with her husband. She also gave her fans a sneak peek into their new house. The couple together posed at the balcony of their new paradise. For the special occasion, the actress picked a traditional outfit. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house." Rajeev Sen also shared the same pictures on his social media handle. Soon after the TV star posted the pictures, her followers bombarded the comment section with love and good wishes.

Last year, the couple made headlines for quite some time as there were reports about trouble in their paradise. Things took an ugly turn after the couple started living separately. But soon Charu and Rajeev decided to bury the hatchet and started living together. They even shared the happy news on Instagram and both dropped love-filled posts for each other.

On June 7, 2019, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in a civil ceremony after dating for four months. The couple later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa for their family and friends.

Talking about the work front, Charu Asopa has been part of several TV shows including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein and more.

