Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra; Celebs whose separation grabbed eyeballs

Marriages in the showbiz world have always been the most talked about event amongst the fans. Some actors believe in sharing every personal detail regarding their life while others believe in keeping it to themselves. Similarly, while some actors get hitched and promise forever, there are some marriages that unfortunately never work out as planned. Having said that, let's take a look at the celebs whose separations came as a shocking wave for their fans.

Here are celebs whose divorce became a public spectacle

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. The couple then announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between Charu and Rajeev. It all began when Charu dropped 'Sen' from her name on Instagram, and Rajeev moved to Delhi. Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Charu then opened up with Delhi Times, about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil-eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

Rajeev, on the contrary, says ‘no one knew about it and was clearly a secret loop hidden from all. He said that it came as a shock to him because in three years of marriage he had no clue.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra:

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had an ugly break-up. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him on May 31 following a brawl. Nisha had even filed a domestic violence case against Karan and accused him of having extramarital affairs. There were reports that Karan and Nisha had been facing trouble in their marriage for a few months when Karan was staying in Punjab shooting for his Punjabi show. Due to that, the couple was not able to spend much time together. The duo also have a son named Kavish, who now lives with Nisha.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget:

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and fell in love with each other. The duo got married on April 9, 2012, but got separated two years later. While the two never really opened up on the reason behind the divorce, it is being alleged that Karan's extramarital affair was the reason behind it. Friends close to the actors revealed that the two were pretty close earlier, and Karan was loyal too, but then they got busy shooting and once Karan started shooting with Bipasha Basu for Alone, things got worse for them thereby leading to the divorce. Karan later confirmed the divorce via a tweet. At present, Karan is now married to Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli:

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 following a courtship of four years. They first met on the set of their TV show, Jaane Kya Baat Hui. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Trouble started brewing a few years after their son Reyansh was born. It all began when Abhinav accused Shweta of abandoning their son at a Mumbai hotel while she headed to South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta responded to his allegations, saying she had informed him about her travel over a phone call, and that their son was safe with her mother and daughter, Palak. Shweta had also said that Abhinav is 'someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids'. However, Abhinav denied the allegations of not contributing to his son.

Soon after this, in December 2020, Abhinav filed a petition against Shweta Tiwari in which he alleged her of keeping their son away from him. He even filed a Habeas Corpus Case against Shweta. In his petition, Abhinav, while demanding Reyansh’s custody, cited that Shweta is a busy actress and hence doesn’t have enough time for Reyansh. The court, however, dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta, while granting Abhinav visitation rights for a brief period. To his relief, the court later gave him access to meet his son during weekends for two hours, and he can also speak to his son every day for 30 minutes. Reyansh now lives with Shweta.

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur met each other on the sets of their show Kulvaddhu. They got married to each other on December 9, 2009, and have a son named Jaydon. Daljeet had filed a divorce accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence. Before getting a divorce they participated in the fourth season of Nach Baliye and even won the winning title. The duo then parted ways in 2015.

