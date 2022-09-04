Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen pose together with daughter Ziana beside Ganpati Bappa after calling off divorce; PICS

Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. Since then, the duo has been in the headlines for quite a few months owing to their divorce. Now, the couple has finally decided to give their marriage a second chance and recently announced that they have reunited with each other.

Amidst this, Charu and Rajeev are treating their fans with their family pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Charu dropped a few pictures with Rajeev and daughter Ziana on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, the couple is seen posing along with their daughter beside Ganpati Bappa. The actress captioned these pictures with a heart emoticon.

In 2021, Charu and Rajeev welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between Charu and Rajeev. Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Earlier, Charu had shared with Delhi Times about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family. However, after facing many troubles in their relationship, Charu and Rajeev are finally back together.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

