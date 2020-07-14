Charu Asopa REACTS to husband Rajeev Sen's 'brainwashing' comment: I am mature to make my own decisions

Charu Asopa has finally opened up about husband Rajeev Sen's recent comment on a friend brainwashing her and creating a rift in their marriage. She also questioned Rajvee's decision to move out of their house during these tough times.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been keeping in the news for their apparently 'unhappy married life' for quite some time now. Recently, Rajeev had alleged that someone from Charu's friend circle has been brainwashing her and creating a rift in their relationship. Now, the actress has finally reacted to Rajeev's comment in a chat with the Times of India. Sharing her views on Rajeev's allegations Charu claimed that no one is brainwashing her. She said that she is mature enough to make her own decisions, and she has always done that (taking decisions).

She emphasized, 'Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon.' ( I have always taken my own decisions.) She added that maybe someone has brainwashed Rajeev into deleting all their pictures from his social media handles. The Mere Angne Mein actress further questioned Rajeev's decision to head to Delhi and leave her alone in these difficult times (COVID-19 situation). Charu further added that if Rajeev thought she was innocent, gullible, and could be influenced by people around her, then why did he leave her to live on her own during these tough times?

She added that it is a time for families to come together and be by each other's side. However, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi. And he did so just some days before they were going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The beautiful actress added that it has been two months since Rajeev is not by her side. She asked, 'Why would he do that?', and adds 'Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).' Charu added that there is a lot to talk about what went wrong between the two, and led to issues in their relationship. However, she does not want to dig it out as she doesn't wish to make her personal life a public spectacle. 'I don’t want it to become a part of anyone’s gossip session,' Charu concluded.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×