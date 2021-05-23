Charu Asopa recalls day she learns about her pregnancy: 'I was shivering in bathroom; It’s an amazing feeling’

In a recent interview, Charu Asopa opened up about her pregnancy phase and stated that she is overwhelmed. The actress also mentioned that due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, she is taking extra precautions.

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The actress is all set to embrace motherhood bliss for the first time. Charu is expecting her first child with husband Rajeev Sen. She took to her social media to share the happy news with her fans and had shared a beautiful photo of herself flaunting her baby bump. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress has opened up about this beautiful phase in her life and said "it’s an amazing feeling."

Charu also mentioned that she is very overwhelmed. So many mental and physical changes come in the body, there’s something new every day. While remembering the day she got to know about the news first, she told the leading daily, “I remember I was shivering in the bathroom, and couldn’t even come outside for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev (Sen, husband) and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express. It was late at night, we didn’t know if we should tell the family then or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30am, I wish I’d have recorded their expressions. They all were so happy.”

Charu Asopa also said that due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, she is taking extra precautions. She said it’s very scary, especially for pregnant women to go to hospitals for a normal checkup. In her first trimester, doctors had warned her that if she tests positive for the deadly virus, there was no cure for it. Therefore, she has to be very careful.

When quizzed about if she and Rajeev talk about whether the baby would be a boy or a girl, she said, “Abhi tak aisa kuchh nahi socha. It will be a surprise, and we want to keep it that way.”

The actress’ due date is in November, around Sushmita Sen’s birthday.

Also Read: Charu Asopa announces pregnancy with a beautiful post; Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee can’t keep calm about it

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×