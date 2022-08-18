Charu Asopa on receiving backlash after announcing divorce with Rajeev Sen: It’s not easy for me

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for the past few days due to their relationship. It all began when Charu, in her vlog on YouTube, shared that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and doesn't spend enough time with the family. She further said that Rajeev disapproved of her posting their daughter Zianna's photos and videos on social media. Charu and Rajeev even gave interviews where the Mere Angne Mein actress said that she is taking the legal route and has given "enough chances" to him. Rajeev, on the other hand, said that Charu hid her past marriage from him and often plays the 'victim card.'

Charu Asopa's new vlog:

On 16th August, Charu shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel titled 'It’s not easy for me'. In her latest vlog, Charu revealed that Zianna has finally started crawling and she was overwhelmed she saw her baby crawling for the first time. Adding to this, Charu revealed that if Zianna would have not been there then she would have not been able to manage the chaos happening in her life.

Charu on negative comments and her decision:

Charu said that her personal life is getting trolled on social media, and at present, she is surviving through the most difficult phase of her life. She shared that many people are commenting on the decision she took in her personal life. While some have supported her, others have trolled her for being selfish and not thinking about her daughter Zianna.

Charu continued that there is a big reason behind her decision to divorce Rajeev. She shared that she loved Rajeev and was very happy when they married. Charu added that she is separating from Rajeev after 3 years of their marriage and passing through the hardest time of life only because of Zianna. She shared that it was not a decision that she took in one night but is taken based on a lot of reasons.

Charu on Zianna:

Talking about Zianna, Charu said that she thinks about her daughter, cares for her, and the Mere Angne Mein actress revealed that she is alive only because of Zianna. Further, Charu spoke about how Zianna was ill and had contracted hand and foot disease, and she was constantly taking care of her little daughter. Due to this, Charu was unable to take care of herself and also fell sick. She spoke about how people constantly bombarded her vlogs with negative comments, and it became difficult for her to handle herself and she needed support. So that's when she chose to travel to her brother's house and at present, is living with them.

She revealed, "I'm parting ways with Rajeev but Rajeev and Zianna are not separating." She shared that people ask her to be with Rajeev for the sake of Zianna but she says if they are not willing to be together and forcefully stay because of Zianna, it will affect her entire life, and it won't be a healthy atmosphere for her to grow in.

For the unversed, Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen's brother and after dating Charu Asopa for a year, they tied the knot. Reportedly, differences cropped up between the two in the first year of marriage itself. However, each time, they sorted them out and gave their marriage several chances. They were also blessed with daughter Ziana in November 2021.

Also Read: Charu Asopa recreates Anupamaa's on-point comeback for Vanraj Shah's question 'Where were you?' WATCH