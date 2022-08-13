Charu Asopa recreates Anupamaa's on-point comeback for Vanraj Shah's question 'Where were you?' WATCH

Charu Asopa has been in the news for seeking an amicable divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen. The differences between the married couple became a public spectacle and everyone has had their own perception of it. Talking about the same, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu had shared, "In the past few months, I have noticed that everyone has a perception about my relationship, and is talking about my life. For example, Rajeev posted a picture with me, nobody is asking him about anything but people are calling me 'dramebaaz' whereas I am sitting quietly and doing nothing. I never spoke ill about anyone, it was only after the other person started speaking filth about me, that I spoke up. Then how have I become the wrong one?'

There has been an open verbal vendetta between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, and most of the time, the actress resorts to expressing herself through social media. Her latest video is a dialogue from Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's top show, Anupamaa. Charu recreates it in her own style as she goes on a walk with daughter Ziana in her stroller. The dialogue mouthed here is Anupamaa's comeback to Vanraj (former husband) on questioning her whereabouts. In the video, Charu is seen in a white outfit twinning with baby Ziana.

About Charu and Rajeev Sen's relationship

After dating for a year, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot with each other. The two had their differences from the first year of marriage itself but they tried to work it out. They have filed for a divorce and sharing details about it, Charu told Pinkvilla, "There are many issues and a lot has happened in these three years. Therefore, I have taken the decision of dissolving this marriage. I have filed for divorce, and have been sending legal notices. I just did not wake up one fine day and take the decision of getting separated. A lot of things kept piling up and that led to this decision. Many things have happened, and now, we have become fools outside where people say they keep playing breakup and patch up. I have made up my mind, and my lawyer has filed for divorce. I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert. But it's been almost a week, my lawyer has been calling his lawyer but she isn't responding."

Charu Asopa said that there is no 'respect' left in their relationship and she shares her problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.

