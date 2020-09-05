Charu Asopa on reuniting with husband Rajeev Sen after three months: We spoke about our issues at length

As Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite after three years, the couple is happy to be together and have decided to give their relationship another chance.

Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, has been making the headlines for quite some time as there were reports about trouble in their paradise. Things took an ugly turn after the couple started living separately. But looks like Charu and Rajeev have decided to bury the hatchet and are giving their marriage another chance. Yes! You read that right. The couple is back together and they even shared the happy news on Instagram and both shared love filled posts for each other.

Talking about the reunion, Charu told Times of India that Rajeev gave her surprise visit after three months and while she was angry with him, she was happy to have him back. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” she added. The television actress further stated they have spoken about their issues in length and made a list of dos and don’ts to avoid this situation in future. “I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me,” Charu mentioned.

On the other hand, Rajeev regrets going public with their issue and called it in a childish act. He stated, “Differences between a couple should be sorted within themselves. We should have never gone public with our issues. It was childish of us to do that, especially when we knew that we would be together and loved each other so much. When you love someone with all your heart, you try to sort out your differences with that person. I feel genuine love for Charu and hence, I have come back to my wife. True love is about overcoming all difficulties and differences.”

