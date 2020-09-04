Charu Asopa shares an adorable PHOTO with Rajeev Sen amidst rumours of rift in marriage

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot on 19th June, 2020. However, there were rumours about a possible rift in their marriage soon after.

If there is one couple who has been grabbing headlines since last year, it is Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife, Charu Asopa. The two of them tied the knot on June 16, 2019. However, numerous media reports stated sometime back that trouble has erupted in their marriages. Speculations became rife when both Charu and Rajeev deleted the pictures of their wedding ceremony. Moreover, the latter reportedly left for New Delhi a few days before their first anniversary.

But Charu Asopa’s latest social media post speaks otherwise. The Mere Angne Mein actress has recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen adorably hugging Rajeev Sen. It seems like the latter is back in Mumbai, and they have probably sorted out their differences. Well, that also quashes any speculations or rumours about their separation. Charu has also added a rather sweet caption along with her post that reads, “Missed you sooooo much....”

Earlier, when being asked about the tensions between them, Rajeev said in an interview that someone from their inner friend circle allegedly persuaded and brainwashed Charu. He also went on to call the actress a simple and innocent girl who got influenced by someone else. Not only that, but he also talked about finding out the culprit who tried to create a rift between them. In response to the same, Charu said in a separate interview that she is mature enough to make her decisions.

