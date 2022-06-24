Charu Asopa shares cryptic post about late replies killing relationship amid divorce rumours with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen have been married since 2019, and soon within a year of them staying together, differences cropped up between the two. The two sorted out the issues and stuck together to work on their relationship but their marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch, at least Charu's Instagram post suggests so. She has spoken about what kills a relationship through her post. Is that an indirect hint of her marital relationship being killed?

The Mere Angne Mein actress' shared a post that read: "Distance doesn't kill a relationship but less conversation and late replies do." This isn't the first time that Charu Asopa has made a cryptic post about being hurt. Recently, in one of her YouTube videos, too, she indirectly accused Rajeev of not spending enough time with their daughter, Ziana. She said that a mother can't leave her child and go to Delhi, even fathers shouldn't. She also asked those who do not like her and the baby, to not watch them and spread negativity, as she only loves to spread happiness and called herself a "positive person." Charu pleaded to everyone "Live and let live." For the unversed, earlier, when their marriage hit headlines for a similar reason, Rajeev had travelled to Delhi.

Take a look at the cryptic post shared by Charu:

Charu Asopa, who was blessed with a baby girl, Ziana in November 2021, has deleted every picture with Rajeev from her Instagram account but has retained the surname 'Sen' on Instagram. Earlier, Charu had taken down her surname, which led to a hullabaloo about them heading for splitsville. On the other hand, Rajeev hasn't deleted their pictures and his Instagram is filled with Charu and Ziana's photos.

Recently, Rajeev and Charu were also seen spending quality time in Kashmir with baby Ziana, and even partied with Sushmita Sen and the family. 'Bua' Sushmita was seen pampering baby Ziana to the fullest.

Also Read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s 5 delightful pictures with daughter Ziana

