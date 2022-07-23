Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post amid divorce rumours; Says ‘make them wonder how you are still smiling’

Charu Asopa is one of the popular actresses in the telly industry. The actress recently came to the limelight due to her divorce case with Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen. The couple had been dating for many years and finally tied the knot in 2019. But the couple has been facing troubles in marital life and they are now headed for divorce. Amidst their divorce situation, Charu has shared a post with cryptic captions.

In the post shared by the actress, Mere Angne Mein actress is looking fabulous in a short and flared red coloured dress. She has paired it with golden heels and a sling bag. Her hair is lightly curled and has sported golden drop earrings. She has sported red lipstick and the makeup is flawless. The actress shared in the captions, “Stay strong ,make them wonder how you’re are still smiling #redlipstickday”

See the post here-

Earlier, Charu had shared with Delhi Times about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

Charu Professional life

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

