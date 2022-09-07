Charu Asopa shares PICS with husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana as they bid adieu to Ganpati

Charu Asopa is married to actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. They welcomed Bappa home during Ganesh Chaturthi and just a few hours ago, Charu shared a few photos with her husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Charu took to Instagram to share a few photos where in the trio can be seen dressed in ethnic wear. While sharing the post, Charu wrote, "We will miss you bappa...#visarjan #comebacksoon". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Beautiful pics". Another fan commented, "Ganpati Bappa morya". They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section too.

Reportedly, Charu and Rajeev had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. Since then, the duo has been in the headlines for quite a few months owing to their divorce. Now, the couple has finally decided to give their marriage a second chance and recently announced that they have reunited with each other.

On the professional front, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

