Charu Asopa talks about taking care of her ill daughter single-handedly: Don’t want to play the victim card

Charu Asopa is known for her role in the television show, Mere Angne Mein, and has been in the news for her troubled marriage with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. The couple has been open about issues in their marriage and are now heading towards divorce. Charu is an avid social media user and in her recent vlog, she revealed that her daughter Ziana had been crying profusely for the past few days, and even the doctors couldn't understand the problem. She shared that her daughter has got and-foot-mouth disease. Now, her daughter is a little better and she shared a video to thank her fans for sending wishes and love for Zianna.

In her recent video, she shared that her daughter is better now and also shared a glimpse of her baby. She also talked about how she and her househelp were handling the house chores and Zianna. But now she had to leave due to some personal issues. She showed her cooking skills as she prepared food for herself. The actress also thanked people for sending best wishes and prayers for speedy recovery of Zianna.

See the video here-

Charu Asopa has shared in her earlier vlog, that after consulting a doctor over the phone, she gave medicines to Ziana for her stomach pain to subside. The effect of the medicines made her sleep for two hours, and after waking up, she still wouldn't stop crying. The actress then rushed her to the hospital at 2:30 AM, and the doctors present there, too, couldn't figure out the issue. Charu observed that Ziana had slight blisters on her feet, face and mouth. She clicked her pictures and shared them with the family doctor, who said that it's called hand-foot-mouth disease.

The 34-year-old shared that she rushed to the hospital in the night suit and broke down when she couldn't find her slippers. Charu tried to make a point that her breakdown was because she was all alone and is solely carrying out the responsibility of being a parent.

