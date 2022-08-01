Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana completes 9 months; Actress pens a note & shares adorable PICS with her

Actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. The two have been in the news owing to the trouble in their married life. A few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between Charu and Rajeev. Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise. Since then, there have been several reports where the duo accused each other regarding a lot of things. Amid this, Charu has been sharing everything with her followers through her vlogs and Instagram posts.

Charu Asopa's pictures with daughter Ziana

Today, Charu's daughter Ziana completes 9 months, and on the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with her. In these photos, Charu can be seen dressed in a pretty orange saree and styled her hair into a bun. She also adored her bun with flowers and opted for a golden neckpiece and earrings. Charu completed her look by wearing red and golden bangles and vermilion. Speaking of Ziana, the little one looks cute in a red ethnic dress.

Sharing these snaps, Charu captioned, "Happy 9months bday my love , life and laughter . Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. The couple then announced their pregnancy in early 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1.

Charu Asopa's allegations made on Rajeev Sen

Charu, in her various vlogs, has alleged that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and is more than often in Delhi. She has deleted all his pictures from her Instagram too. On the other hand, Rajeev has retained his family photos with Charu. In a recent interview, he said that Charu always plays the "victim card."

